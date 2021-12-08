Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Makasar City (South Sulawesi) (7 Dec 2021)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 07 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001072-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 07 Dec 2021 13:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Makassar

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :
• Triggered by high rainfall in the Jeneberang and Tallo watersheds that occurred on Tuesday, 07 December 2021, at Pkl. 13.00 WITA

Location :
• Kec. Tamalanrea
• Kec. Biringkanaya
• Kec. Panakukang
• Kec. Manggala
• Kec. Tamalate
• Kec. Rappocini

Impacts:
• 6,412 people affected

Damages:
• ± 1,603 housing units affected
• Flood depth 30 - 100 cm

Effort :
• BPBD together with relevant agencies to evacuate affected victims
• Coordination and data collection
• Establishment of public kitchens and health posts by Dinsos, Dinkes and PMI

Urgent needs :
• Ready-to-eat ingredients
• Clean water
• Personal hygiene package
• Mask
• Medicines & Vitamins

Latest Condition:
• Floods still inundate the affected areas

Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. South Sulawesi

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

