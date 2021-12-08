Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Makasar City (South Sulawesi) (7 Dec 2021)
Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 07 Dec 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001072-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 07 Dec 2021 13:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Makassar
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• Triggered by high rainfall in the Jeneberang and Tallo watersheds that occurred on Tuesday, 07 December 2021, at Pkl. 13.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Tamalanrea
• Kec. Biringkanaya
• Kec. Panakukang
• Kec. Manggala
• Kec. Tamalate
• Kec. Rappocini
Impacts:
• 6,412 people affected
Damages:
• ± 1,603 housing units affected
• Flood depth 30 - 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD together with relevant agencies to evacuate affected victims
• Coordination and data collection
• Establishment of public kitchens and health posts by Dinsos, Dinkes and PMI
Urgent needs :
• Ready-to-eat ingredients
• Clean water
• Personal hygiene package
• Mask
• Medicines & Vitamins
Latest Condition:
• Floods still inundate the affected areas
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. South Sulawesi
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
