Indonesia, Flooding in Makasar City (South Sulawesi) (7 Dec 2021)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 07 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001072-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 07 Dec 2021 13:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Makassar

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• Triggered by high rainfall in the Jeneberang and Tallo watersheds that occurred on Tuesday, 07 December 2021, at Pkl. 13.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Tamalanrea

• Kec. Biringkanaya

• Kec. Panakukang

• Kec. Manggala

• Kec. Tamalate

• Kec. Rappocini

Impacts:

• 6,412 people affected

Damages:

• ± 1,603 housing units affected

• Flood depth 30 - 100 cm

Effort :

• BPBD together with relevant agencies to evacuate affected victims

• Coordination and data collection

• Establishment of public kitchens and health posts by Dinsos, Dinkes and PMI

Urgent needs :

• Ready-to-eat ingredients

• Clean water

• Personal hygiene package

• Mask

• Medicines & Vitamins

Latest Condition:

• Floods still inundate the affected areas

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. South Sulawesi

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops