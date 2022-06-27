Indonesia, Flooding in Majene Regency (West Sulawesi) (24 Jun 2022)

Sulawesi Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Fri, 24 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000691-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Fri, 24 Jun 2022 15:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Majene
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Majene, Prov. West Sulawesi
• Chronology : Triggered by heavy and gradual rainfall over a long period of time (3 hours) resulted in several rivers in Ds. Mekkatta overflows on Friday, June 24, 2022, Pkl. 15:00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Malunda
- Ds. Mekkatta
- Ds. Maliaya
Impacts:
• ± 125 families / 300 people affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• 300 people displaced
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• The local village government together with the residents establish a public kitchen
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 125 housing units affected
• 1 mosque unit affected
• Affected Village Roads
• Flood depth ± 50 - 100 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• Cleaning houses affected by flooding
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Majene coordinates with BPBD Prov. West Sulawesi, District / Village Government and local residents to collect data, evacuate & handle emergencies
Elements involved:
• BPBD Kab. Majene, BPBD Prov. West Sulawesi, TNI, POLRI, District/Village Government, Local Communities
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood has receded
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Majene
• BPBD Prov. West Sulawesi
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops