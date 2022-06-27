Indonesia, Flooding in Majene Regency (West Sulawesi) (24 Jun 2022)

Sulawesi Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 24 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000691-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 24 Jun 2022 15:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Majene

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Majene, Prov. West Sulawesi

• Chronology : Triggered by heavy and gradual rainfall over a long period of time (3 hours) resulted in several rivers in Ds. Mekkatta overflows on Friday, June 24, 2022, Pkl. 15:00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Malunda

- Ds. Mekkatta

- Ds. Maliaya

Impacts:

• ± 125 families / 300 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• 300 people displaced

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• The local village government together with the residents establish a public kitchen

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 125 housing units affected

• 1 mosque unit affected

• Affected Village Roads

• Flood depth ± 50 - 100 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• Cleaning houses affected by flooding

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Majene coordinates with BPBD Prov. West Sulawesi, District / Village Government and local residents to collect data, evacuate & handle emergencies

Elements involved:

• BPBD Kab. Majene, BPBD Prov. West Sulawesi, TNI, POLRI, District/Village Government, Local Communities

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood has receded

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Majene

• BPBD Prov. West Sulawesi

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops