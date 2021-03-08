Indonesia, Flooding in Majalengka Regency, West Java (17:00 Mar 7 2021)

Description

Chronology: Rain with moderate to high intensity and the overflowing of the Cigarut River that occurs on Sunday, 7 March 2021, at 1700 - 2000 WIB

Location:

Kec. Kaskandel, Ds. Gunungsari;

Kec Dawuan, Ds. Baturuyul

 Material loss:

± 300 housing units were affected. TMA 10 - 40 cm (Kec Kaskendel)

± 50 housing units were affected and 1 educational facilities. TMA 80 cm (Kec Dawuan)

 Efforts: BPBD Kab. Majalengka coordinates with the local village government to do data collection and inform people to stay alert

Source: BPBD Kab. Majalengka

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Majalengka Regency, West Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 350

Affected Persons: 1750

Damages

Damaged houses: 350Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1