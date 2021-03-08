Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Majalengka Regency, West Java (17:00 Mar 7 2021)
Description
Chronology: Rain with moderate to high intensity and the overflowing of the Cigarut River that occurs on Sunday, 7 March 2021, at 1700 - 2000 WIB
Location:
Kec. Kaskandel, Ds. Gunungsari;
Kec Dawuan, Ds. Baturuyul
Material loss:
± 300 housing units were affected. TMA 10 - 40 cm (Kec Kaskendel)
± 50 housing units were affected and 1 educational facilities. TMA 80 cm (Kec Dawuan)
Efforts: BPBD Kab. Majalengka coordinates with the local village government to do data collection and inform people to stay alert
Source: BPBD Kab. Majalengka
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Majalengka Regency, West Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 350
Affected Persons: 1750
Damages
Damaged houses: 350Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1