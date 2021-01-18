Indonesia, Flooding in Maguindanao, BARMM (23:20 Jan 15 2021)

Description

On 15 January 2021, the Province of Maguindanao experienced continuous light to moderate rains due to localized thunderstorms. This resulted in an increase in the water level of both Kapingkong and Ala River.

AFFECTED POPULATION:

• A total of 4,741 families were affected in 12 barangays.

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Maguindanao, BARMM

Casualties

Affected Families: 4741

Affected Persons: 23705

Damages