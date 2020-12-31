Indonesia, Flooding in Madiun Regency, East Java Province (19:30 Dec 29 2020)

Description

Chronology: Moderate intensity rainfall occurs for 4 hours (3.30 - 7.30 pm) in Madiun, East Java. It caused overflowing of the river in the Klunutan village with a high-intensity runoff from Mount Pandan on 29 Dec 2020 at 7.30 pm

Location: Klumutan Village, Saradan Sub-district, Madiun Regency

Casualty: - around 150 households affected

Material loss: - 150 houses were affected. The water level is approximately 80 - 140 cm.

Latest condition: - The flood has receded

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Madiun

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Madiun Regency, East Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 150

Affected Persons: 750

Damages

Damaged houses: 150