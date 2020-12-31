Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Madiun Regency, East Java Province (19:30 Dec 29 2020)
Description
Chronology: Moderate intensity rainfall occurs for 4 hours (3.30 - 7.30 pm) in Madiun, East Java. It caused overflowing of the river in the Klunutan village with a high-intensity runoff from Mount Pandan on 29 Dec 2020 at 7.30 pm
Location: Klumutan Village, Saradan Sub-district, Madiun Regency
Casualty: - around 150 households affected
Material loss: - 150 houses were affected. The water level is approximately 80 - 140 cm.
Latest condition: - The flood has receded
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Madiun
Informed by: PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free) Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Madiun Regency, East Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 150
Affected Persons: 750
Damages
Damaged houses: 150