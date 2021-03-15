Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Madiun Regency, East Java (20:00 Mar 14 2021)
Description
location:
Kec. Saradan
Ds. Tulung
Kec. Pilangkenceng
Ds. Pilangkenceng
Ds. Kedungmaron
Chronological:
- High intensity rain on Sunday, 14 March 2021, Pkl. 20.00 WIB
Impact:
20 affected households (data collection)
20 affected housing units (data collection)
TMA 5-40 cm
Effort:
- TRC BPBD Kab. Madiun together with the local village government officials conducted a site survey, collected data and cleared the impact of floods and fallen trees
Latest condition
- The flood has receded.
Source: BPBD Kab. Madiun
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Madiun Regency, East Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 20
Affected Persons: 100
Damages
Damaged houses: 20