Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Madiun Regency, East Java (20:00 Mar 14 2021)

Description

location:

Kec. Saradan

Ds. Tulung

Kec. Pilangkenceng

Ds. Pilangkenceng

Ds. Kedungmaron

Chronological:

  • High intensity rain on Sunday, 14 March 2021, Pkl. 20.00 WIB

Impact:

  • 20 affected households (data collection)

  • 20 affected housing units (data collection)

  • TMA 5-40 cm

Effort:

  • TRC BPBD Kab. Madiun together with the local village government officials conducted a site survey, collected data and cleared the impact of floods and fallen trees

Latest condition

  • The flood has receded.

Source: BPBD Kab. Madiun

Informed by:

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Madiun Regency, East Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 20

Affected Persons: 100

Damages

Damaged houses: 20

