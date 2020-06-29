Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Luwu, South Sulawesi (13:00 Jun 26 2020)
Description
Heavy rain caused flooding in Luwu Region, South Sulawesi on 26 June 2020, 0200 WITA (GMT+8). Around 590 houses and four schools are affected. The flood inundated four Sub-regions/districts and three villages, as the following:
Kec. Larompong (Sub-region)
Kel. Larompong (Sub-region)
Kec. Suli (Sub-region)
Kel. Suli (Sub-region)
Ds. Buntu Kunyi (Village)
Ds. Lempopacci (Village)
Ds. Botta (Village)
The four sub-regions above were also experience flood on 6 June 2020.'
TMA/The depth of inundation range between 30 - 50 cm.
The Rapid Response Team (TRC) local disaster management agency (BPBD) is closely coordinate with local authorities to evacuate the community.
The immediate needs for the community are clean water (WASH) and ready-to-eat meals.
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Luwu Region, South Sulawesi
Casualties
Affected Families: 590
Affected Persons: 2950
Damages
Damaged houses: 590
Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 4
Access to early warning: Yes