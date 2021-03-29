Indonesia, Flooding in Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi Province (22:51 Mar 26 2021)

Description

Floods of Kab. Luwu, South Sulawesi Province

Chronology:

Heavy rain from 17.45 to 21.00 WIB caused the Bua and Kandoa rivers to overflow. The height of water discharge that inundates rice fields, houses, fields is around + - 80 cm - 1.5 cm. On Friday, March 26, 2021 Pkl. 19.00 WITA

Location:

Kecamatan Bua

Desa Paberassang

Desa Barowa

Kelurahan Sakti

Desa Tiromanda

Desa Posi

Desa Tanarigella

Material Disadvantages:

1,260 houses submerged, details as follows:

Posi Village: 2 cows, 5 ha of paddy fields filled with rice, 2 units of collapsed bridges, a 15 m long irrigation channel was damaged.

Tiromanda Village: 40 submerged houses

Barowa Village: 100 submerged houses, mosque and SDN school, 1 unit each submerged.

Paberassang Village: Kindergarten school, 1 unit SDN submerged each, 1 unit mosque, 20 ha of rice fields filled with rice, plus 40 ha of seaweed, production gardens, 960 houses submerged.

Kelurahan Sakti: Kindergarten, SDN, SMP, TSANAWIYAH 1 unit each submerged and 100 houses submerged as well as several submerged gardens.

Tanarigella Village: 160 houses submerged, mosque 1 unit submerged.

Effort:

Coordination with local officials

Quickly assess the impact of damage and losses caused by the disaster.

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Luwu

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia Affected Area / Region: Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 1260

Affected Persons: 6300

Damages

Damaged houses: 1260

Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 3

Damaged public buildings / facilities: 3 mosques

Loss of livelihood sources: 60 ha of agriculture area