Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi Province (22:51 Mar 26 2021)
Description
Floods of Kab. Luwu, South Sulawesi Province
Chronology:
Heavy rain from 17.45 to 21.00 WIB caused the Bua and Kandoa rivers to overflow. The height of water discharge that inundates rice fields, houses, fields is around + - 80 cm - 1.5 cm. On Friday, March 26, 2021 Pkl. 19.00 WITA
Location:
Kecamatan Bua
Desa Paberassang
Desa Barowa
Kelurahan Sakti
Desa Tiromanda
Desa Posi
Desa Tanarigella
Material Disadvantages:
1,260 houses submerged, details as follows:
Posi Village: 2 cows, 5 ha of paddy fields filled with rice, 2 units of collapsed bridges, a 15 m long irrigation channel was damaged.
Tiromanda Village: 40 submerged houses
Barowa Village: 100 submerged houses, mosque and SDN school, 1 unit each submerged.
Paberassang Village: Kindergarten school, 1 unit SDN submerged each, 1 unit mosque, 20 ha of rice fields filled with rice, plus 40 ha of seaweed, production gardens, 960 houses submerged.
Kelurahan Sakti: Kindergarten, SDN, SMP, TSANAWIYAH 1 unit each submerged and 100 houses submerged as well as several submerged gardens.
Tanarigella Village: 160 houses submerged, mosque 1 unit submerged.
Effort:
- Coordination with local officials
- Quickly assess the impact of damage and losses caused by the disaster.
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Luwu
Informed by: PUSDALOPS BNPB Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free) Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia Affected Area / Region: Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 1260
Affected Persons: 6300
Damages
Damaged houses: 1260
Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 3
Damaged public buildings / facilities: 3 mosques
Loss of livelihood sources: 60 ha of agriculture area