Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (22 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Luwu
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi
Chronology :
• Heavy rains overflowed the Makawa River and the PT Bukaka dam collapsed causing flooding with mud material on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 21.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Walenrang utara
- Ds. Salutubu
- Ds. Salulino
- Ds. Marabuana
- Ds. Siteba
- Ds. Makawa
- Ds. Bolong kondo
- Ds. Bolong
- Ds. Pongko
- Ds. Bosso Timur
- Ds. Buntu Awo
- Ds. Limbong
Impacts:
• 334 HHs affected
• 50 HHs displaced
Material Losses:
• 10 Houses heavily damaged
• 10 Houses slightly damaged
• 80 meter of road
• 7 Ha rice fields
• 3 Cows & Hundreds of Chickens Drift
• 2 Broken Bridge
• 2 Church
• Flood depth 100-200 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Luwu conducts a Rapid Assessment and coordinates with the local Village Apparatus
• BPBD Kab. Luwu distributes logistics assistance
• The TEAM involved: TRC BPBD Luwu Regency, TNI-POLRI, Basarnas, Tagana, PMI, ACT, Pemuda Pancasila, PSC-119, Peduli Scouts.
Urgent needs :
• Village Road Repair has been coordinated by PUPR
Latest Condition:
Thursday, 23/09/21, 14.00 WIB
• Cloudy weather
• Floods have receded but residents are wary of further flooding
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Luwu
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
