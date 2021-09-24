Indonesia, Flooding in Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (22 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Luwu

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi

Chronology :

• Heavy rains overflowed the Makawa River and the PT Bukaka dam collapsed causing flooding with mud material on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 21.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Walenrang utara

- Ds. Salutubu

- Ds. Salulino

- Ds. Marabuana

- Ds. Siteba

- Ds. Makawa

- Ds. Bolong kondo

- Ds. Bolong

- Ds. Pongko

- Ds. Bosso Timur

- Ds. Buntu Awo

- Ds. Limbong

Impacts:

• 334 HHs affected

• 50 HHs displaced

Material Losses:

• 10 Houses heavily damaged

• 10 Houses slightly damaged

• 80 meter of road

• 7 Ha rice fields

• 3 Cows & Hundreds of Chickens Drift

• 2 Broken Bridge

• 2 Church

• Flood depth 100-200 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Luwu conducts a Rapid Assessment and coordinates with the local Village Apparatus

• BPBD Kab. Luwu distributes logistics assistance

• The TEAM involved: TRC BPBD Luwu Regency, TNI-POLRI, Basarnas, Tagana, PMI, ACT, Pemuda Pancasila, PSC-119, Peduli Scouts.

Urgent needs :

• Village Road Repair has been coordinated by PUPR

Latest Condition:

Thursday, 23/09/21, 14.00 WIB

• Cloudy weather

• Floods have receded but residents are wary of further flooding

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Luwu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

