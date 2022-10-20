Indonesia, Flooding in Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi) (18 Oct 2022)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 18 Oct 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001170-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Tue, 18 Oct 2022 23:57:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Luwu
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Moderate to heavy rainfall and overflowing of Bua and Cilallang River
Location:
Kec. Bua
• Ds. PadangKalua
• Ds. Paberassang
• Kel. Sakti
• Ds. Raja
Kec. Kamanre
• Kel. Cilallang
Kec. Ponrang
• Ds. Mario
Kec. Bupon
• Ds. Tanjong
Kec. Bajo Barat
• Ds. Saronda
Efforts: BPBD Luwu coordinate with Public Works Department to clean the flooding material and handling the situations