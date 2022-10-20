Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi) (18 Oct 2022)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 18 Oct 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001170-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 18 Oct 2022 23:57:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Luwu

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Moderate to heavy rainfall and overflowing of Bua and Cilallang River

Location:
Kec. Bua
• Ds. PadangKalua
• Ds. Paberassang
• Kel. Sakti
• Ds. Raja
Kec. Kamanre
• Kel. Cilallang
Kec. Ponrang
• Ds. Mario
Kec. Bupon
• Ds. Tanjong
Kec. Bajo Barat
• Ds. Saronda

Efforts: BPBD Luwu coordinate with Public Works Department to clean the flooding material and handling the situations

