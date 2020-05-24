Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (02:00 May 22 2020)
Description
Flooding in Kab. Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi
Friday, May 22, 2020, 2:00 a.m.
Location:
Kec. Lamasi Timur, Ds. Pompengan Tengah, Ds. Pompengan Beach
Fatalities :
• 75 Souls displaced
Material Losses:
• 4 housing units (RB)
• 2 houses were washed away
• 230 affected housing units
• 2 affected school units
• 1 unit of place of worship affected
• ± 150 Ha of affected plantations
• ± 450 Ha of impacted rice fields
• ± TMA 1 m
Chronological:
• Due to the high intensity rain that caused the Lamasi River dam to burst
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Luwu conducted a rapid assessment, evacuation of victims and coordinated with relevant agencies
Current Condition:
• Saturday, May 23, 2020, 09.00 WIB, Current Weather Bright and flood gradually receded
Source:
• Mr. Aminudin Kabid RR BPBD Kab. Luwu
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Kab. Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi
Casualties
Affected Families: 236
Affected Persons: 1180
Displaced Persons: 75
Damages
Damaged houses: 236 Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 2 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 Loss of livelihood sources: approximately 150 Ha of plantations, and approximately 450 Ha of rice fields