Indonesia, Flooding in Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (02:00 May 22 2020)

Description

Flooding in Kab. Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi

Friday, May 22, 2020, 2:00 a.m.

Location:

Kec. Lamasi Timur, Ds. Pompengan Tengah, Ds. Pompengan Beach

Fatalities :

• 75 Souls displaced

Material Losses:

• 4 housing units (RB)

• 2 houses were washed away

• 230 affected housing units

• 2 affected school units

• 1 unit of place of worship affected

• ± 150 Ha of affected plantations

• ± 450 Ha of impacted rice fields

• ± TMA 1 m

Chronological:

• Due to the high intensity rain that caused the Lamasi River dam to burst

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Luwu conducted a rapid assessment, evacuation of victims and coordinated with relevant agencies

Current Condition:

• Saturday, May 23, 2020, 09.00 WIB, Current Weather Bright and flood gradually receded

Source:

• Mr. Aminudin Kabid RR BPBD Kab. Luwu

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Kab. Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi

Casualties

Affected Families: 236

Affected Persons: 1180

Displaced Persons: 75

Damages

Damaged houses: 236 Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 2 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 Loss of livelihood sources: approximately 150 Ha of plantations, and approximately 450 Ha of rice fields