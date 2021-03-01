Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Lumajang Regency, East Java Province (09:00 Feb 27 2021)
Description
Chronology:
• Due to high intensity rainfall and the overflowing of the Curah Menjangan River which occurred on Saturday, 27 February 2021, at 09.00 PM
Location:
District Sukodono
• Village : Kutorenon, Selok Besuki, Bondoyudo
District Lumajang
• Village : Blukon
District Kedungjajang
• Village : Pandansari
District Tekung
• Village : Tekung
• 1,428 families / 4,421 people affected
• 80 people displaced
Material Disadvantages:
• ± 1,428 housing units affected
• Water level ± 200 cm
Effort :
• Fast Response Team BPBD Lumajang conducted a rapid assessment, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims
Updated Situation:
• 28/02/2021, Pkl. 17.00 WIB The weather is sunny and the flood recedes
Urgent needs :
• Food logistics
• Inflatable boats for the evacuation of victims
Source:
• Pusdalops BPBD Lumajang
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Lumajang Regency, East Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 1428
Affected Persons: 4421
Displaced Persons: 80
Damages
Damaged houses: 1428