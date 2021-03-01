Indonesia, Flooding in Lumajang Regency, East Java Province (09:00 Feb 27 2021)

Description

Chronology:

• Due to high intensity rainfall and the overflowing of the Curah Menjangan River which occurred on Saturday, 27 February 2021, at 09.00 PM

Location:

District Sukodono

• Village : Kutorenon, Selok Besuki, Bondoyudo

District Lumajang

• Village : Blukon

District Kedungjajang

• Village : Pandansari

District Tekung

• Village : Tekung

• 1,428 families / 4,421 people affected

• 80 people displaced

Material Disadvantages:

• ± 1,428 housing units affected

• Water level ± 200 cm

Effort :

• Fast Response Team BPBD Lumajang conducted a rapid assessment, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims

Updated Situation:

• 28/02/2021, Pkl. 17.00 WIB The weather is sunny and the flood recedes

Urgent needs :

• Food logistics

• Inflatable boats for the evacuation of victims

Source:

• Pusdalops BPBD Lumajang

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB

