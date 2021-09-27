Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Lubuklinggau City, South Sumatra (26 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lubuklinggau

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Lubuklinggau City, Prov. South Sumatra

Chronology :
• Due to overflowing river water in several sub-districts within the Lubuklinggau City area on Sunday 26 September 2021, Pkl. 00.00 WIB

Location :
Kec. Lubuklinggau Barat I
Kel. Muara Enim
Kel. Tanjung Aman
Kec. Lubuklinggau Timur II
Kel. Wira karya
Kel. Dempo
Kel. Karya Bakti
Kec. Lubuklinggau Selatan II
Kel. Moneng Sepati
Kec. Lubuklinggau Utara II
Kel. Jogoboyo
Kel. Puncak Kemuning

Impacts :
• ±81 HHs affected

Material Losses:
• ±81 houses affected
• 3 small bridges affected

Effort :
• Lubuklinggau City BPBD went to the scene and conducted a quick assessment

Latest Condition:
• The current flood has receded

Source :
• Lubuklinggau City BPBD

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

