Indonesia, Flooding in Lubuklinggau City, South Sumatra (26 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Lubuklinggau
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Lubuklinggau City, Prov. South Sumatra
Chronology :
• Due to overflowing river water in several sub-districts within the Lubuklinggau City area on Sunday 26 September 2021, Pkl. 00.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Lubuklinggau Barat I
Kel. Muara Enim
Kel. Tanjung Aman
Kec. Lubuklinggau Timur II
Kel. Wira karya
Kel. Dempo
Kel. Karya Bakti
Kec. Lubuklinggau Selatan II
Kel. Moneng Sepati
Kec. Lubuklinggau Utara II
Kel. Jogoboyo
Kel. Puncak Kemuning
Impacts :
• ±81 HHs affected
Material Losses:
• ±81 houses affected
• 3 small bridges affected
Effort :
• Lubuklinggau City BPBD went to the scene and conducted a quick assessment
Latest Condition:
• The current flood has receded
Source :
• Lubuklinggau City BPBD
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
