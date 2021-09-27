Indonesia, Flooding in Lubuklinggau City, South Sumatra (26 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lubuklinggau

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Lubuklinggau City, Prov. South Sumatra

Chronology :

• Due to overflowing river water in several sub-districts within the Lubuklinggau City area on Sunday 26 September 2021, Pkl. 00.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Lubuklinggau Barat I

Kel. Muara Enim

Kel. Tanjung Aman

Kec. Lubuklinggau Timur II

Kel. Wira karya

Kel. Dempo

Kel. Karya Bakti

Kec. Lubuklinggau Selatan II

Kel. Moneng Sepati

Kec. Lubuklinggau Utara II

Kel. Jogoboyo

Kel. Puncak Kemuning

Impacts :

• ±81 HHs affected

Material Losses:

• ±81 houses affected

• 3 small bridges affected

Effort :

• Lubuklinggau City BPBD went to the scene and conducted a quick assessment

Latest Condition:

• The current flood has receded

Source :

• Lubuklinggau City BPBD

