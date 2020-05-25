Indonesia, Flooding in Lubuk Linggau, South Sumatra (17:00 May 20 2020)

Description

Not only a tornado that hit hundreds of people's homes, heavy rains also caused the Kelingi river, in Lubuklinggau City, South Sumatra to overflow and cause flash floods.

Lots of houses collapsed due to flooding that occurred Wednesday evening (5/20/2020) and one house was washed away, after the rain with high intensity flushed the city of Lubuklinggau and its surroundings.

This flash floods hit 5 villages.

Currently flood-affected residents are displaced in emergency tents or relatives' homes.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Lubuk Linggau District, South Sumatra Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 49

Affected Persons: 245

Damages

Damaged houses: 49