Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Lubuk Linggau, South Sumatra (17:00 May 20 2020)
Description
Not only a tornado that hit hundreds of people's homes, heavy rains also caused the Kelingi river, in Lubuklinggau City, South Sumatra to overflow and cause flash floods.
Lots of houses collapsed due to flooding that occurred Wednesday evening (5/20/2020) and one house was washed away, after the rain with high intensity flushed the city of Lubuklinggau and its surroundings.
This flash floods hit 5 villages.
Currently flood-affected residents are displaced in emergency tents or relatives' homes.
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Lubuk Linggau District, South Sumatra Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 49
Affected Persons: 245
Damages
Damaged houses: 49