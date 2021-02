Indonesia, Flooding in Lombok Timur, West Nusa Tenggara (10:47 Feb 2 2021)

Description

Flooding in Lombok Timur, West Nusa Tenggara

Due to the extreme weather followed by rain and wind on 2 Feb 2021 (11.30 WITA), flooding occured in some areas in Lombok Timur Regency.

Affected Area:

Kec. Pringgabaya, Ds. Gunung Malang, Dsn. Aik Manis, Dsn. Tanjung Sanggar

Casualties: NA

Impacts:

60 houses are inundated

1 light damaged house

road access distrupted

water level ± 50 cm

Efforts:

BPBD Kab. Lombok Timur has conducted rapid assessment and coordination with Basarnas Pos Kayangan, SAR Lombok Timur, and the community nearby the area.

Source:

Manager Pusdalops BPBD Prov. NTB

Mr. Ibrahim Kurniawan

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Lombok Timur, West Nusa Tenggara

Casualties

Affected Families: 61

Affected Persons: 305

Damages

Damaged houses: 61Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): road