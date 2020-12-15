Indonesia, Flooding in Lombok Timur Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province (21:37 Dec 14 2020 )

Description

Floods in the District. East Lombok, Prov. NTB

Chronology:

• Floods caused by the overflowing of the Cermei river and runoff from the hills in Seruni Mumbul and Labuhan Lombok village, Pringgabaya sub-district and Prigi village, Suele sub-district on Monday, 14 December 2020, at 1:45 pm WIB

Location:

Prov. NTB

Regency. East Lombok Village: Ds. Seruni Mumbul, Ds. Labuhan Lombok in Pringgabaya sub district and Ds. Prigi in Suela Sub-district

Material loss:

• 1.945 housing units flooded

• 2 housing units heavily damaged

• 1 School Unit Damaged

• 1 Road access flooded for almost 2 km long

• 1 river embankment collapsed

• 1 river bridge damaged

Latest situations:

• BPBD conducted a location check and assessment

• Citizens are evacuated with the support of BPBD, TNI, Police, SAR, PMI and govt. officials

• Installation of refugee tents at the Nurussa'adah mosque in Seruni Mumbul village

• BPBD distribute clean water to the refugees

Source: BPBD Nussa Tenggara Barat Province

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia Affected Area / Region: Lombok Timur Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 1947

Affected Persons: 9735

Damages

Damaged houses: 1947 Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road, 1 bridge, 1 river embarkment