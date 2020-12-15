Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Lombok Timur Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province (21:37 Dec 14 2020 )
Description
Floods in the District. East Lombok, Prov. NTB
Chronology:
• Floods caused by the overflowing of the Cermei river and runoff from the hills in Seruni Mumbul and Labuhan Lombok village, Pringgabaya sub-district and Prigi village, Suele sub-district on Monday, 14 December 2020, at 1:45 pm WIB
Location:
Prov. NTB
Regency. East Lombok Village: Ds. Seruni Mumbul, Ds. Labuhan Lombok in Pringgabaya sub district and Ds. Prigi in Suela Sub-district
Material loss:
• 1.945 housing units flooded
• 2 housing units heavily damaged
• 1 School Unit Damaged
• 1 Road access flooded for almost 2 km long
• 1 river embankment collapsed
• 1 river bridge damaged
Latest situations:
• BPBD conducted a location check and assessment
• Citizens are evacuated with the support of BPBD, TNI, Police, SAR, PMI and govt. officials
• Installation of refugee tents at the Nurussa'adah mosque in Seruni Mumbul village
• BPBD distribute clean water to the refugees
Source: BPBD Nussa Tenggara Barat Province
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia Affected Area / Region: Lombok Timur Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 1947
Affected Persons: 9735
Damages
Damaged houses: 1947 Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road, 1 bridge, 1 river embarkment