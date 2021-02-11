Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Lombok Timur District, NTB Province (04:26 Feb 8 2021)
Description
Due to the high intensity of rain on 8 Feb, 2021 at 16.00 WITA, Flood occurred in several area in Sub District of Labuan Haji
The BPBD District Lombok Timur District was carrying out evacuation and data collection
Source: Pusdalops BPBD District. Lombok Timur
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Lombok Timur, NTB
Casualties
Affected Families: 775
Affected Persons: 3875
Displaced Persons: 1695
Damages
Damaged houses: 339