Indonesia, Flooding in Lombok Timur District, NTB Province (04:26 Feb 8 2021)

Description

Due to the high intensity of rain on 8 Feb, 2021 at 16.00 WITA, Flood occurred in several area in Sub District of Labuan Haji

The BPBD District Lombok Timur District was carrying out evacuation and data collection

Source: Pusdalops BPBD District. Lombok Timur

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Lombok Timur, NTB

Casualties

Affected Families: 775

Affected Persons: 3875

Displaced Persons: 1695

Damages

Damaged houses: 339