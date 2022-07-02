Indonesia, Flooding in Lingga Regency (Riau Islands) (30 Jun 2022)

Kepulauan Riau, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 30 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000708-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Lingga
DESCRIPTION
Cause: High tidal wave
Location:
- Kec. Singkep - Kel. Dabo Lama - Ds. Batu Berdaun - Ds. Bayu Kacang
Human
Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 110
Affected Family: 22
Internally Displaced People: 11
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null
Houses
Affected Houses: 22
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null
Infrastructures
Bridges: 2
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null
Public Facilities
Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Placesè null
Other: null
Damage General
null
Cost
Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null
Agricultural
Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null