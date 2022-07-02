Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Lingga Regency (Riau Islands) (30 Jun 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Kepulauan Riau, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 30 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000708-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lingga

DESCRIPTION

Cause: High tidal wave

Location:

  • Kec. Singkep - Kel. Dabo Lama - Ds. Batu Berdaun - Ds. Bayu Kacang

Human

Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 110
Affected Family: 22
Internally Displaced People: 11
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 22
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: 2
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Placesè null
Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null

Related Content