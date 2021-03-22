Indonesia, Flooding in Lima Puluh Kota Regency, West Sumatra (16:00 Mar 13 2021)

Description

Chronology:

• Due to high-intensity rain on Saturday, March 13, 2021, since 11 am. 16:00 - 20:00 WIB, resulting in river water discharge Bt. Bondar Datuak Amat overflowed and cut off the connecting bridge for the Sugiran - Suayan intersection

Location:

• Kec. Guguak

• Nagari Simpang Sugiran

Fatalities :

A total of ± 406 families / 1,223 people are isolated, with the following details:

• Jorong Lakuang; 211 KK / 633 people are isolated

• Jorong Baliak; 195 KK / 590 people are isolated

Material Disadvantages:

• 1 bridge connecting break

• 1 unit of house

Effort :

• BPBD coordinates with the PUPR Office, TNI / Polri, Damkar Service, Transportation Service, Satpol PP, District & Nagari governments and the local community to carry out emergency handling and rapid assessments

• Emergency handling is carried out by constructing an emergency bridge so that it can be passed by 2-wheeled vehicles (motorbikes)

• There will be a meeting on the date. March 14 - 15, 2021 regarding the determination of the emergency response status for handling the construction of a bridge so that it can function again and be traversed by 4 wheels vehicles (cars)

Latest condition:

• Residents living in 2 Jorong who were once isolated are now no longer isolated, because emergency handling has been carried out by building an emergency connecting bridge that can only be passed by R2 (motorbike)

Source: BPBD Kab. Lima Puluh Kota

