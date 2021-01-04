Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Lhokseumawe City, Aceh Province (19:00 Jan 3 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Chronology:

Caused by high-intensity rainfall and the Kareung Pase River and other surrounding rivers overflowed on Sunday, 3 January 2021, at 19.00 WIB

Location:

Blang Mangat Sub-district:
Kumbang Puntuet Village
Rayeuk Kareung Village
Asan Kareung Village
Mane Kareung Village

Casualty:

  • 156 families affected

Material loss:

  • 156 housing units affected

Latest condition:

  • TRC BPBD Lhokseumawe City continue to monitors and collects data on affected people.

Source: Pusdatin BPBD Prov. Aceh

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Lhokseumawe City, Aceh Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 156
Affected Persons: 780

Damages

Damaged houses: 156

Related Content