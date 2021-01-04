Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Lhokseumawe City, Aceh Province (19:00 Jan 3 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Caused by high-intensity rainfall and the Kareung Pase River and other surrounding rivers overflowed on Sunday, 3 January 2021, at 19.00 WIB
Location:
Blang Mangat Sub-district:
Kumbang Puntuet Village
Rayeuk Kareung Village
Asan Kareung Village
Mane Kareung Village
Casualty:
- 156 families affected
Material loss:
- 156 housing units affected
Latest condition:
- TRC BPBD Lhokseumawe City continue to monitors and collects data on affected people.
Source: Pusdatin BPBD Prov. Aceh
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
