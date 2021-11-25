Indonesia, Flooding in Lebak Regency (Banten) (23 Nov 2021)

Banten, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 23 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000995-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 23 Nov 2021 22:45:34

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lebak

DESCRIPTION

Early Warning:

• Valid on November 22, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to November 23, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential to cause heavy rains for the impact of Floods/ Flashes to occur in the Prov. Banten with alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. Banten forwarded the information on the Early Warning of potential rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

• Triggered by heavy rainfall resulting in the overflow of the Rambut River on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Pkl. 04.00 WIB

Location :

• District. Cigembong

• District. Maja

• District. Bojong Manik

• District. Wanasalam

• District. Haircut

• District. Cihara

• District. Cibeber

• District. Grill

Fatalities :

• ± 44 HHs affected

• 8 students were slightly injured when the school collapsed.

Material Losses:

• 6 RR rumah housing units

• 3 housing units RB

• 35 housing units submerged

• 2 roads were cut off due to landslides

• 1 unit of motorcycle is damaged

• 1 school unit collapsed due to fragile buildings (RB)

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Lebak goes to the location and collects data

• BPBD Kab. Lebak has distributed logistical assistance to victims in the affected areas

Current condition:

• Current conditions in areas affected by landslides & collapsed schools, cleaning debris from building materials

• The landslide on the road section of the Banten Cibeber stall has been handled by heavy equipment from the Provincial Public Works Service

Source :

• Mr. Febi Kalak BPBD Kab. Lebak

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

