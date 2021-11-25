Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Lebak Regency (Banten) (23 Nov 2021)
Banten, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 23 Nov 2021
Impact Update Date : Tue, 23 Nov 2021 22:45:34
AFFECTED AREA/S
Lebak
DESCRIPTION
Early Warning:
• Valid on November 22, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to November 23, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential to cause heavy rains for the impact of Floods/ Flashes to occur in the Prov. Banten with alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. Banten forwarded the information on the Early Warning of potential rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.
Chronology :
• Triggered by heavy rainfall resulting in the overflow of the Rambut River on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Pkl. 04.00 WIB
Location :
• District. Cigembong
• District. Maja
• District. Bojong Manik
• District. Wanasalam
• District. Haircut
• District. Cihara
• District. Cibeber
• District. Grill
Fatalities :
• ± 44 HHs affected
• 8 students were slightly injured when the school collapsed.
Material Losses:
• 6 RR rumah housing units
• 3 housing units RB
• 35 housing units submerged
• 2 roads were cut off due to landslides
• 1 unit of motorcycle is damaged
• 1 school unit collapsed due to fragile buildings (RB)
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Lebak goes to the location and collects data
• BPBD Kab. Lebak has distributed logistical assistance to victims in the affected areas
Current condition:
• Current conditions in areas affected by landslides & collapsed schools, cleaning debris from building materials
• The landslide on the road section of the Banten Cibeber stall has been handled by heavy equipment from the Provincial Public Works Service
Source :
• Mr. Febi Kalak BPBD Kab. Lebak
