Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Lebak Regency, Banten (21 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Lebak
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Lebak, Prov. Banten
Early warning:
• Valid August 21, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to August 22, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in the Banten area with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. Banten forwarded the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.
Chronology :
• High intensity rain caused flooding on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Pkl. 17.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Cimarga
- Ds. Girimukti
Casualties :
• ± 70 affected households (data collection)
Material Losses:
• ± 70 affected housing units (Data collection)
Effort :
• BPBD Prov. Banten headed to the location to conduct a quick review and coordinate with related parties
Source :
• BPBD Prov. Banten
