Indonesia, Flooding in Lebak Regency, Banten (21 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lebak

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Lebak, Prov. Banten

Early warning:

• Valid August 21, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to August 22, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in the Banten area with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. Banten forwarded the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

• High intensity rain caused flooding on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Pkl. 17.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Cimarga

- Ds. Girimukti

Casualties :

• ± 70 affected households (data collection)

Material Losses:

• ± 70 affected housing units (Data collection)

Effort :

• BPBD Prov. Banten headed to the location to conduct a quick review and coordinate with related parties

Source :

• BPBD Prov. Banten

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops