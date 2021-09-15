Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Lebak Regency, Banten (13 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Lebak
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Lebak, Prov. Banten
Chronology :
• Due to heavy rain for ± 4 hours and the residential drainage system is not able to accommodate the flow of water, causing flooding
• The time of the incident is Monday, September 13, 2021 at 20.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Rangkasbitung
• Kp. Barangbang, komplek pendidikan, BTN Depag dab BTN Palaton Kel. Muara Ciujung Timur
• Kp. Cimesir Desa Rangkasbitung Timur
• Kp. Dukuh dan kp. Sentral Kel. Rangkasbitung Barat
• Kp. Babakan Sepur dan Anyar Desa Jatimulya
• Kec. Cibadak
• Kp. Neglasari dan Rancasema Desa Kaduagung Timur
• Kp. Pasir Kaloncing dan BTN Mandala Desa Kaduagung Tengah
Impacts:
• ± 614 HHs affected
• 62 displaced in the Masjid At-Taubah Barangbang
• Flood depth ± 50 - 100 cm
Material Losses:
• ± 614 housing units
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Lebak evacuates residents to evacuate
• BPBD Kab. Lebak unloaded 2 fiber boats and distributed emergency logistics
Latest Condition:
• The current condition of the water is still rising, the BMKG predicts it will rain this morning
• Water Level (TMA) of the snail bridge monitoring post 525 cm discharge 549 m3/second alert status
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Lebak
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
