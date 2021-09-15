Indonesia, Flooding in Lebak Regency, Banten (13 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lebak

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Lebak, Prov. Banten

Chronology :

• Due to heavy rain for ± 4 hours and the residential drainage system is not able to accommodate the flow of water, causing flooding

• The time of the incident is Monday, September 13, 2021 at 20.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Rangkasbitung

• Kp. Barangbang, komplek pendidikan, BTN Depag dab BTN Palaton Kel. Muara Ciujung Timur

• Kp. Cimesir Desa Rangkasbitung Timur

• Kp. Dukuh dan kp. Sentral Kel. Rangkasbitung Barat

• Kp. Babakan Sepur dan Anyar Desa Jatimulya

• Kec. Cibadak

• Kp. Neglasari dan Rancasema Desa Kaduagung Timur

• Kp. Pasir Kaloncing dan BTN Mandala Desa Kaduagung Tengah

Impacts:

• ± 614 HHs affected

• 62 displaced in the Masjid At-Taubah Barangbang

• Flood depth ± 50 - 100 cm

Material Losses:

• ± 614 housing units

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Lebak evacuates residents to evacuate

• BPBD Kab. Lebak unloaded 2 fiber boats and distributed emergency logistics

Latest Condition:

• The current condition of the water is still rising, the BMKG predicts it will rain this morning

• Water Level (TMA) of the snail bridge monitoring post 525 cm discharge 549 m3/second alert status

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Lebak

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

