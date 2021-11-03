Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Lebak Regency, Banten (1 Nov 2021)
Banten, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 01 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000896-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 02 Nov 2021 10:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Lebak
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• heavy rains with high intensity that occurred in Kab. Lebak on Monday, 01 November 2021 At. 05.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Rangkasbitung
Ds. Nameng
Impacts:
• 26 affected families (data collection)
Material Losses:
• 26 housing units affected (data collection)
• 1 school unit affected
• Flood 50-100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab, Lebak conducted a quick review and coordinated with related agencies
Latest Condition:
• current flood conditions are gradually receding
• 1 person missing, found safe
• 2 people unconsious
Source :
• BPBD Lebak Regency
