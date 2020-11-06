Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Langsa City, Aceh Province (21:37 Nov 5 2020)
Description
Floods in Langsa City, Prov. Aceh
Chronology:
- Due to high intensity rain accompanied by the overflowing water of the Krueng Langsa river on Thursday, November 5 2020 at 05.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Langsa City
Gp. Java
Kec. Old Langsa
Gp. Factory Hut
Gp. Sidodadi
Gp. Selalah New
Gp. Pondok Kemuning
Kec. Langsa Baro
Gp. Geudubang
Fatalities :
- 722 HHs affected
Material Disadvantages:
± 722 housing units were submerged
TMA 60 - 120 cm
Effort :
BPBD Langsa City is ready to be on standby by lowering 2 rubber boats at 2 different locations and evacuating flood victims. Also attending the location of the coordinator, the head of emergency, the head of emergency and logistics and being directly monitored by PLt Kalaksa BPBD Langsa City.
BPBD Langsa City urges the public to always be vigilant because lately there have been frequent rains accompanied by strong winds.
State of the art:
Currently, the flood is still ongoing
Dinsos Kota Langsa established a public kitchen in Gampong Jawa Dusun tanjungutus
Source:
Pusdalops BPBD Langsa City Bpk. Baihaqi
Pusdatin BPBD Prov. Aceh Ibu Linda
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Casualties
Damages
