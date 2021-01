Indonesia, Flooding in Langsa City, Aceh Province (03:00 Jan 2 2021)

Description

Chronology:

Caused by heavy rainfall that occurred on Saturday 2 January 2021 at 03:00 WIB

Location:

Langsa Baro Sub-district, Lengkong Village

Casualty:

- 998 families affected

Material loss:

- Still in data collection

Latest situations:

Local BPBD has conducted patrols in several Districts as well as providing logistical assistance to the affected people

Source:

Pusdatin BPBD Prov. Aceh

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Langsa City, Aceh Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 998

Affected Persons: 4990

Damages