Indonesia, Flooding in Langkat Regency, North Sumatra (13 Nov 2021)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 13 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000953-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 13 Nov 2021 03:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Langkat

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Langkat, Prov. North Sumatra

Chronology :

heavy rainfall in the Upper Batang Serangan River, Wampu River and Sei Lepan River and its surroundings, causing Batang Serangan District, Wampu District and Sei Lepan District to increase the water discharge and run off into residential areas. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, Pkl. 03.30 WIB

Location :

Kec. Batang Serangan

• Ds. Sei Bamban

Kec. Wampu

• Ds. Mekar Jaya

Kec. Sei Lapan

• Ds. Harapan Maju

Impacts:

• 258 families / 774 people affected

Material Losses:

• 258 housing units affected

• Flood depth 20 - 80 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Langkat coordinated with the Batang Serangan District Government and Padang Tualang District Government as well as the Village Government.

• Monitor weather forecasts from the BMKG website and submit them to the sub-district or village authorities.

• Implement a standby post at the BPBD office.

Up-to-date Condition:

Saturday, November 13, 2021, Pkl. 16.30 WIB

• The weather is cloudy this afternoon

• The current flood is gradually receding

• The community can still carry out their daily activities as usual

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Langkat

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalop