Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Langkat Regency, North Sumatra (13 Nov 2021)
Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 13 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000953-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sat, 13 Nov 2021 03:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Langkat
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Langkat, Prov. North Sumatra
Chronology :
heavy rainfall in the Upper Batang Serangan River, Wampu River and Sei Lepan River and its surroundings, causing Batang Serangan District, Wampu District and Sei Lepan District to increase the water discharge and run off into residential areas. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, Pkl. 03.30 WIB
Location :
Kec. Batang Serangan
• Ds. Sei Bamban
Kec. Wampu
• Ds. Mekar Jaya
Kec. Sei Lapan
• Ds. Harapan Maju
Impacts:
• 258 families / 774 people affected
Material Losses:
• 258 housing units affected
• Flood depth 20 - 80 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Langkat coordinated with the Batang Serangan District Government and Padang Tualang District Government as well as the Village Government.
• Monitor weather forecasts from the BMKG website and submit them to the sub-district or village authorities.
• Implement a standby post at the BPBD office.
Up-to-date Condition:
Saturday, November 13, 2021, Pkl. 16.30 WIB
• The weather is cloudy this afternoon
• The current flood is gradually receding
• The community can still carry out their daily activities as usual
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Langkat
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
