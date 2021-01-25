Indonesia, Flooding, Landslide and Whirlwind in Manado City, North Sulawesi (15:09 Jan 16 2021)

Description

Information on the development of Flood and Landslide in Manado City, North Sulawesi Province.

Chronology: Due to rain with high intensity and unstable soil structure on Saturday, January 16th. 15.09 WITA. Update: Monday, January 18, 2021, at 12.00 WIB

Location:

Sub-District: Tikala, Urban village: Paal 4.

Sub-District: Paal Dua, Urban Village: Dendengan Dalam, Dendengan Luar, Perkamil.

Sub-District: Malalayang, Urban village: Malalayang Barat, Malalayang Satu Timur, Tanjung Batu.

Sub-District: Sario, Urban village: Sario, Titiwungen.

Sub-District: Bunaken, Urban village: Bailang.

Sub-District: Tuminting, Urban village: Mahawu.

Sub-District: Mapanget, Urban village: Kairagi.

Sub-District: Tikala, Urban village: Banjer, Tikala Baru, Paal IV, Taas.

Sub-District: Singkil, Urban village: Ternate Baru, Ketang Baru, Karame, Tanjung Ternate.

Sub-District: Wenang, Urban village: Komo LuarLuar, Pakowa.

Fatalities:

• 6 people dead

• 639 families / 2052 people affected by the flood

• 62 families / 217 people affected by landslides

• 500 people displaced (some have returned to their respective homes)

Material Loss:

• 3666 housing units submerged

• 308 housing units affected by landslides

• 32 housing units were affected by a tornado

• 3 housing units were affected by high surf

Action:

• BPBD North Sulawesi Province and Manado City BPBD conducted a rapid assessment and evacuation with SAR, TNI / POLRI, Community and Volunteers.

• The BPBD Manado City distributed ready-to-eat food to the evacuated people.

• Provincial BPBD together with Bersma BPBD Manado City today will clean up flood materials.

• Pertamina provides assistance for landslide and flood victims.

Current Condition:

• The flood has receded

• Today's weather is hot

Source:

• Mr. Joi Oroh Kalak BPBD North Sulawesi Province & Mrs. Lee Bawby Pusdalops BPBD Manado City

