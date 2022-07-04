Indonesia, Flooding, Landslide, and Strong Wind in Timor Tengah Selatan Regency (East Nusa Tenggara) (29 Jun 2022)

Nusa Tenggara Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 29 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000712-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 29 Jun 2022 23:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Timor Tengah Selatan

DESCRIPTION

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall resulting in an overflow of the river which inundated community settlements on Thursday, 29 June 2022, Pkl. 23.00 WITA

Location :

• Kualin

- Ds. Toineke

Impacts:

• 2 Dead

• 1 Missing

• ± 100 households affected

Material Losses

• ± 100 housing units affected

• 1 school

• Affected agricultural land (data collection)

• Flood detpth ± 150 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. South Central Timor coordinates with local officials and conducts rapid assessments and carries out emergency management in the form of data collection and monitoring.

• BPBD Kab. South Central Timor coordinates with Basarnas to search for missing persons swept away by river currents

• BPBD Kab. South Central Timor coordinates with the technical service for repairing damaged roads

• BPBD Kab. South Central Timor in coordination with BPBD Prov. East Nusa Tenggara and Provincial PUPR for repairing damaged bridges on provincial roads

• BPBD Kab. South Central Timor together with the SAR Team, TNI, POLRI and other agencies conducted a search for victims

Status :

• The Regent has determined the emergency response status, the decree is still in process and is planned for the next 14 days

Latest Condition:

• Today there are 2 people who were dragged by the current of the river, one has been found dead and the other is still being searched... today at around 15.00 WIT, the missing victim was found carried away by the river in the menu river. There are still areas that experience landslides today.

• Currently the flood is gradually receding at some points and leaving mud

Source :

• BPBD Kab. TTS

• BPBD Prov. East Nusa Tenggara

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops