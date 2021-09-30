Indonesia, Flooding, Landslide, and Strong Wind in Padang Pariaman Regency, West Sumatra (29 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Padang Pariaman

DESCRIPTION

Floods, Landslides and Strong Winds (Extreme Weather) in Kab. Padang Pariaman, Prov. West Sumatra

Update : Thursday, September 30, 2021 Pkl. 05.30 WIB

Chronology :

• Very high rainfall accompanied by strong winds in most areas of Padang Pariaman, resulting in flash floods, floods, landslides and strong winds, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Pkl. 16.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Batang Anai

- Nagari Katapiang

- Nagari Sungai Buluah Timur

- Nagari Sungai Buluah Selatan

- Nagari Kasang

• Kec. Ulakan Tapakih

- Nagari Mangopoh Palak gadang Ulakan

• Kec. Lubuak Aluang

- Nagari Lubuak Aluang

- Nagari Pasie Laweh Lubuak Aluang

• Kec. 2x11 Kayu Tanam

- Nagari Anduriang

• Kec. Sintuak Toboh Gadang

- Nagari Sintuak

• Kec. Sungai Limau

- Nagari Kuranji Hilia

• Kec. V Koto

- Nagari Campago

• Kec. VII Koto Patamuan

- Nagari Tandikek

• Kec. Anam Lingkuang

- Nagari Parik Malintang

• Kec. IV Koto Aua Malintang

- Nagari III Koto Aua Malintang

Impacts:

• 5 people were injured

• 4 people dead

• ± 280 households affected by flood

• 18 families / ± 72 people evacuated

Material Losses:

• ± 338 housing units submerged (data collection)

• 12 housing units heavily damaged(data collection)

• 10 units of store damaged

• 30 damaged motorcycles

• ± 80 Ha of agricultural land

• 1 unit of worship place

• 1 educational facility

• A fallen tree fell on the provincial road agency. So that traffic access from BIM to Pariaman and vice versa is disrupted and experiences congestion

• Flood depth ± 75 – 200 cm.

Effort :

• TRC PB BPBD Kab. Padang Pariaman went to the location to collect data and clean up the fallen tree.

• Evacuation by the BPBD TRC-PB Task Force, TNI, POLRI and residents.

• BPBD Kab. Padang Pariaman coordinates with the Nagari Government. And residents need to be evacuated to a safe place

Latest Condition:

Thursday, September 30, 2021 Pkl. 05.30 WIB

• The weather this morning is raining with moderate to high intensity

• Traffic flow is back to normal

• Floods still inundate several points with a TMA of 75 - 100 cm

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Padang Pariaman

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops