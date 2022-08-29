Indonesia, Flooding, Landslide, and Strong Wind in Bogor City (West Java)(27 Aug 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000909-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022 17:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bogor
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall, strong wind, and unstable soil condition
Location:
Flood
● Kec. Bogor Selatan, Kel. Cipaku, Kel. Katulampa
● Kec. Bogor Timur, Kel. Baranangsiang
Landslide
● Kec. Bogor Utara, Kel. Ciluar, Kel. Cimahpar
● Kec. Bogor Selatan, Kel. Muarasari, Kel. Lawang Gintung, Kel. Pakuan, Kel. Cipaku.
● Kel. Bogor Tengah, Kel. Gudang
● Kel. Bogor Timur, Kel. Tajur
Strong wind
● Kec. Bogor Selatan, Kel. Pakuan
● Kec. Bogor Timur, Kel. Katulampa