Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding, Landslide, and Strong Wind in Bogor City (West Java)(27 Aug 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000909-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022 17:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall, strong wind, and unstable soil condition

Location:

Flood

● Kec. Bogor Selatan, Kel. Cipaku, Kel. Katulampa

● Kec. Bogor Timur, Kel. Baranangsiang

Landslide

● Kec. Bogor Utara, Kel. Ciluar, Kel. Cimahpar

● Kec. Bogor Selatan, Kel. Muarasari, Kel. Lawang Gintung, Kel. Pakuan, Kel. Cipaku.

● Kel. Bogor Tengah, Kel. Gudang

● Kel. Bogor Timur, Kel. Tajur

Strong wind

● Kec. Bogor Selatan, Kel. Pakuan

● Kec. Bogor Timur, Kel. Katulampa

