Indonesia, Flooding in Lamongan Rengency, East Java (4 Nov 2021)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 04 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000917-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021 10:11:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lamongan

DESCRIPTION

Flash Flood in Kab. Lamongan, Prov. East Java

Chronology :

high-intensity rainfall causing flash floods on Thursday, November 04, 2021, Pkl. 14.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Ngimbang

• Ds. Sendangrejo

Kec. Sugio

• Ds. Kalitengah

Impacts:

• 36 affected households

Damages:

• 36 housing units affected

• 1 store

• ±40 meters road

Effort :

• The Lamongan Regency BPBD TRC conducts rapid and data collection activities to flood locations

• Joint TEAM do the cleaning

• BPBD Lamongan is reviewing other locations that are estimated to be affected

Latest Condition:

Friday, 05 November 2021, Pkl. 11.00 WIB

• The current weather conditions are light rain

• The flood has receded and left mud

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Lamongan

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

