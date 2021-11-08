Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Lamongan Rengency, East Java (4 Nov 2021)
Jawa Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 04 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000917-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021 10:11:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Lamongan
DESCRIPTION
Flash Flood in Kab. Lamongan, Prov. East Java
Chronology :
high-intensity rainfall causing flash floods on Thursday, November 04, 2021, Pkl. 14.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Ngimbang
• Ds. Sendangrejo
Kec. Sugio
• Ds. Kalitengah
Impacts:
• 36 affected households
Damages:
• 36 housing units affected
• 1 store
• ±40 meters road
Effort :
• The Lamongan Regency BPBD TRC conducts rapid and data collection activities to flood locations
• Joint TEAM do the cleaning
• BPBD Lamongan is reviewing other locations that are estimated to be affected
Latest Condition:
Friday, 05 November 2021, Pkl. 11.00 WIB
• The current weather conditions are light rain
• The flood has receded and left mud
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Lamongan
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
