Indonesia, Flooding in Lamandau Regency, Central Kalimantan (4 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lamandau

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Lamandau, Prov. Central Kalimantan

Update : Tuesday, 05 October 2021, Pkl. 18.00 WIB

Chronology :

• Heavy rain causes the Menthobi River to overflow

• Flooding occurred on Monday, October 04, 2021, at Pkl. 07.00 WITA

Location :

Kec. Menthobi Raya

• Ds. Melata

• Ds. Nanuah

• Ds. Topalan

• Ds. Lubuk Hiju

• Ds. Batu Ampar

Impacts:

• 200 families / 477 people affected

Material Losses:

• ± 200 houses

• 6 public facilities

• Several access points of inter-village roads are submerged

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Lamandau conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

• BPBD together with the Social Service Distribute logistical assistance to the affected victims

Latest Condition:

Tuesday, 05 October 2021, Pkl. 18.00 WIB

• The weather is currently cloudy with potential for rain

• Floods gradually recede in the upstream area of ​​the river

• for the downstream area of ​​the river there is an increase with a flood depth reach ± 60-100 cm

Urgent needs :

• Inflatable boats to help evacuate residents

• Tents/tarpaulins for evacuation

Constraint :

• Communication is hampered due to blindspot

• Village road access is difficult to pass and long distances

Source :

BPBD Kab. Lamandau

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

