Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Lamandau Regency, Central Kalimantan (4 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Lamandau
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Lamandau, Prov. Central Kalimantan
Update : Tuesday, 05 October 2021, Pkl. 18.00 WIB
Chronology :
• Heavy rain causes the Menthobi River to overflow
• Flooding occurred on Monday, October 04, 2021, at Pkl. 07.00 WITA
Location :
Kec. Menthobi Raya
• Ds. Melata
• Ds. Nanuah
• Ds. Topalan
• Ds. Lubuk Hiju
• Ds. Batu Ampar
Impacts:
• 200 families / 477 people affected
Material Losses:
• ± 200 houses
• 6 public facilities
• Several access points of inter-village roads are submerged
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Lamandau conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
• BPBD together with the Social Service Distribute logistical assistance to the affected victims
Latest Condition:
Tuesday, 05 October 2021, Pkl. 18.00 WIB
• The weather is currently cloudy with potential for rain
• Floods gradually recede in the upstream area of the river
• for the downstream area of the river there is an increase with a flood depth reach ± 60-100 cm
Urgent needs :
• Inflatable boats to help evacuate residents
• Tents/tarpaulins for evacuation
Constraint :
• Communication is hampered due to blindspot
• Village road access is difficult to pass and long distances
Source :
BPBD Kab. Lamandau
