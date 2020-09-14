Indonesia, Flooding in Lamandau Regency, Central Kalimantan (22:00 Sep 11 2020)

Description

Floods in Kab. Lamandau, Prov. Central Kalimantan

Update: Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Pkl. 07.30 WIB

Location:

Regency. Lamandau

Kec. Batang Kawa (9 villages)

Kec. Belantik Raya (12 villages)

Kec. Lamandau (7 villages)

Kec. Bulik (3 villages)

Kec. Bulik Timur (2 villages)

Impact:

Fatalities :

• 1 MD an. Rovi has been found and buried

• Affected: 943 families / 2,027 people affected

• Refugees: 82 KK / 279 People were displaced at two points

Material Disadvantages:

• 943 houses submerged

• 2 houses were washed away

• 2 housing units (RB)

Obstacles in the Field:

• Communication network is not good at some flood points

• There are several road access points that are flooded

• Limited electricity network, in the affected areas for electricity using solar power

• Limited boats (there are only two boats) for distribution of aid and evacuation of residents

Emergency Status: Regent of Kab. Lamandau has issued a Decree on Emergency Response to Floods, Landslides and Whirlwinds for 10 days TMT 6 to 15 Sept 2020 Urgent needs: Inflatable boats and food logistics

State of the art:

• Water Level (TMA) at the Batu Bisa Morning Watch Station (07.30 WIB) at the level of 750 cm has increased by 10 cm from last night.

• Stagnant water in settlements reaches 1-150 cm

• TRC BNPB has finished providing assistance in Kab. Lamandau and was heading to Kab. Seruyan

Source:

Bpk Dedy Staff Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Lamandau Via Tlp. +62 853-5069-1866

Thereby,

Damages

Damaged houses: 947