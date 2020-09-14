Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Lamandau Regency, Central Kalimantan (22:00 Sep 11 2020)
Description
Floods in Kab. Lamandau, Prov. Central Kalimantan
Update: Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Pkl. 07.30 WIB
Location:
Regency. Lamandau
Kec. Batang Kawa (9 villages)
Kec. Belantik Raya (12 villages)
Kec. Lamandau (7 villages)
Kec. Bulik (3 villages)
Kec. Bulik Timur (2 villages)
Impact:
Fatalities :
• 1 MD an. Rovi has been found and buried
• Affected: 943 families / 2,027 people affected
• Refugees: 82 KK / 279 People were displaced at two points
Material Disadvantages:
• 943 houses submerged
• 2 houses were washed away
• 2 housing units (RB)
Obstacles in the Field:
• Communication network is not good at some flood points
• There are several road access points that are flooded
• Limited electricity network, in the affected areas for electricity using solar power
• Limited boats (there are only two boats) for distribution of aid and evacuation of residents
Emergency Status: Regent of Kab. Lamandau has issued a Decree on Emergency Response to Floods, Landslides and Whirlwinds for 10 days TMT 6 to 15 Sept 2020 Urgent needs: Inflatable boats and food logistics
State of the art:
• Water Level (TMA) at the Batu Bisa Morning Watch Station (07.30 WIB) at the level of 750 cm has increased by 10 cm from last night.
• Stagnant water in settlements reaches 1-150 cm
• TRC BNPB has finished providing assistance in Kab. Lamandau and was heading to Kab. Seruyan
Source:
Bpk Dedy Staff Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Lamandau Via Tlp. +62 853-5069-1866
Thereby,
BNPB Pusdalops Picket Officer
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Lamandau, Central Kalimantan
Casualties
Death: 1
Missing: 1
Affected Families: 943
Affected Persons: 2027
Displaced Persons: 279
Evacuation Centre: 2
Damages
Damaged houses: 947