Indonesia, Flooding in Lamandau Regency, Central Kalimantan (15 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lamandau

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Lamandau, Prov. Central Kalimantan

Chronology :

• Rain with high intensity for 3 consecutive days resulted in the Lamandau, Delang & Batang Kawa rivers overflowing and overflowing into residential areas and causeways on Thursday, July 15, 2021, Pkl. 10:30 WIB

Material Losses:

• Ds. hood ; 31 houses submerged

• Ds. Taba Coral ; 11 houses submerged

• Flood depth ± 80 – 150 cm

Effort :

• Kab. BPBD TRC Team. Lamandau went down to the scene of the incident to handle as well as collect data

Up-to-date Condition:

• Flood gradually recedes, Flood depth ± 80 – 100 cm

• Currently, only 6 or more wheeled vehicles (trucks) can pass

• New R4 and R2 vehicles can pass with the help of a raft

• Cellular communication is constrained / blankspot

Urgent needs :

• Inflatable boats to help evacuate affected residents

Source: BPBD Kab. Lamandau

