Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Lamandau Regency, Central Kalimantan (15 Jul 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Lamandau
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Lamandau, Prov. Central Kalimantan
Chronology :
• Rain with high intensity for 3 consecutive days resulted in the Lamandau, Delang & Batang Kawa rivers overflowing and overflowing into residential areas and causeways on Thursday, July 15, 2021, Pkl. 10:30 WIB
Material Losses:
• Ds. hood ; 31 houses submerged
• Ds. Taba Coral ; 11 houses submerged
• Flood depth ± 80 – 150 cm
Effort :
• Kab. BPBD TRC Team. Lamandau went down to the scene of the incident to handle as well as collect data
Up-to-date Condition:
• Flood gradually recedes, Flood depth ± 80 – 100 cm
• Currently, only 6 or more wheeled vehicles (trucks) can pass
• New R4 and R2 vehicles can pass with the help of a raft
• Cellular communication is constrained / blankspot
Urgent needs :
• Inflatable boats to help evacuate affected residents
Source: BPBD Kab. Lamandau
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops