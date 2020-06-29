Indonesia, Flooding in Lamandau, Central Kalimantan (01:00 Jun 27 2020)

Description

High-intensity rainfall for the past week triggered overflowing of Lamandau River and caused flooding in Lamandau Region, Central Kalimantan Province. The flood inundated 723 houses in five sub-region with the height up to 150 cm. The following are the affected area:

1. Kec. Bulik Sub-region

2. Kec. Belantikan Raya Sub-region

3. Kec. Lamandau Sub-region

4. Kec. Bulik Timur Sub-region

5. Kec. Mentobi Raya Sub-region

The Rapid Response Team (TRC) of the Local Disaster Management Authority (BPBD) evacuate the community and assess three neighbouring sub-region.

BPBD Lamandau has set evacuation centres and public kitchens.

The Regent(Mayor) of Lamandau has declared the State of Emergency Response for 15 days starting 25 June - 9 July 2020.

Latest condition in upper Lamandau River catchment area has gradually receded.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Lamandau Regency, Central Kalimantan Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 723

Affected Persons: 1069

Displaced Persons: 1069

Evacuation Centre: 5

Damages

Damaged houses: 723

Access to early warning: Yes