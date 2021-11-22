Indonesia, Flooding in Labuhanbatu Utara (Sumatra Utara) (16 Nov 2021)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000989-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021 10:21:36

AFFECTED AREA/S

Labuhanbatu Utara

DESCRIPTION

Early Warning:

• Valid on November 16, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to November 17, 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for the impact of heavy rains for the impact of Floods/ Flashes to occur in the Prov. North Sumatra with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

• Triggered by high-intensity rain which caused the levee to burst in the Kualuh River which occurred on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Pkl. 08.00 WIB

Location :

district. South Kuala

• Ds. Damn Taji district. Kuala Hulu

• Ex. Aek Kanopan Timur

• Ex. Aek Kanopan

Fatalities :

• ± 1,465 families/ 2,545 people affected

Material Losses:

• ± 1,465 housing units affected

• 1 unit house drift

• ± 150 chickens and 15 pigs drifted

• Submerged Palm Oil

• TDC ±30 - 1 meter

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. North Labuhan Batu conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

• Placement of command posts and public kitchens in Kelurahan Pekan Dolmas.

• Delivery of food aid, blankets, mats and ready-to-eat children, from the Regent, at the command post

• Identify flood situations in flood-prone points, related OPD led by the Regent.

• Calling on residents who are active in the river to be careful, with extreme weather, also to always maintain cleanliness, so that the channels do not get clogged.

• The PUPR Service, together with Muspika / Village officials, carry out cleaning with heavy equipment, etc. so that road access returns to normal

Up-to-date Condition:

• The weather is currently cloudy

• Extensive flood area

Source :

• Mr. Agus Pusdalops BPBD Kab. North Batu Labuhan

Informed By: BNPB PUSDALOPS Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free) Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops