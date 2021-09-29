Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Labuhanbatu, North Sumatra (27 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Labuhanbatu
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Labuhanbatu, Prov. North Sumatra
Chronology :
• High rainfall at 01.00 am and clogged drainage channels, resulting in an increase in the debit of the residents' waterways and overflowing of residential areas on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 07.00 WIB.
Location :
• Kec. Rantau Selatan
• Kel. Bakaran batu
• Kel. Ujung bandar
• Kec. Siantar Marihat
• Kel. Pardamean
Impacts:
• 200 households affected
• There are refugees but have returned to their respective homes
Material Losses:
• 200 House Units submerged
• The water level at the time of the incident was between 50-100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Labuhanbatu Conducting Rapid Assessment, Evacuation and coordinating with Provincial BPBD and related agencies
• BPBD Kab. Labuhanbatu Set up refugee tents and urge people to be vigilant.
Latest Condition:
• The flood has receded
• BPBD urges the community to prepare themselves to anticipate possible flood shipments and reduce activities outside the home to reduce disaster victims
Source :
• BPBD Labuhanbatu
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
