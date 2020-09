Indonesia, Flooding in Labuhan Batu Utara Regency, North Sumatra (13:00 Sep 12 2020)

Description

Floods in Kab. Labuhanbatu Utara, Prov. North Sumatra

Chronology: High rainfall accompanied by an overflow of the merbau river on Saturday, 12 September 2020, Pkl. 01.00 WIB

Location

Regency. Labuhanbatu Utara

Kec. Merbau

Ds. 4-way intersection

Ds. Southern Merbau

Ds. Eels

Ds. Lobu Lamp

Ds. Lori Market

Fatalities :

• In data collection

Material Disadvantages:

• 100 damaged houses (data collection)

• 1 unit of mosque (RS)

• 1 unit of Musolah (RS)

• 1 school unit (RS)

• TMA 100-250 cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. North Labuhanbatu carried out an evacuation, collected data on refugees and affected houses, planned to set up a public kitchen tent

Current condition:

• Floods recede

• The team is doing community service

Source:

-BPBD Kab. Labura, Mr. Sukardi, Head of Darlog

-Mr. Irwan Chief Executive

Thereby.

BNPB Pusdalops Picket Officer

CC. Ess I BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Labuhan Batu, North Sumatra

Casualties

Affected Families: 100

Affected Persons: 500

Damages

Damaged houses: 100Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1Damaged public buildings / facilities: 2