Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Kutai Kartanegara Regency, East Kalimantan (28 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kutai Kartanegara
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• High rainfall in Kab. Kutai Kartanegara and high tides caused flooding on Saturday, August 28, 2021, Pkl. 08.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Marangkayu
• Kec. Samboja
Fatalities :
• Kec. Marangkayu: 600 families affected
• Kec. Samboja: still in data collection
Material Losses:
• Kec. Marangkayu : 455 houses submerged
• District. Samboja: still in data collection
• The Samarinda-Bontang road cannot be crossed by vehicles
• Flood depth 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kutai Kartanegara reviews the location, conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
• For the time being, the evacuation process has not been carried out because the affected people are still staying in their respective homes.
Latest Condition:
• current conditions have begun to recede
• Last water level 20-50 CM
Source :
BPBD Kab. Kutai Kartanegara
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops