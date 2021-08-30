Indonesia, Flooding in Kutai Kartanegara Regency, East Kalimantan (28 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kutai Kartanegara

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• High rainfall in Kab. Kutai Kartanegara and high tides caused flooding on Saturday, August 28, 2021, Pkl. 08.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Marangkayu

• Kec. Samboja

Fatalities :

• Kec. Marangkayu: 600 families affected

• Kec. Samboja: still in data collection

Material Losses:

• Kec. Marangkayu : 455 houses submerged

• District. Samboja: still in data collection

• The Samarinda-Bontang road cannot be crossed by vehicles

• Flood depth 100 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kutai Kartanegara reviews the location, conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

• For the time being, the evacuation process has not been carried out because the affected people are still staying in their respective homes.

Latest Condition:

• current conditions have begun to recede

• Last water level 20-50 CM

Source :

BPBD Kab. Kutai Kartanegara

