Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Kutai Kartanegara Regency, East Kalimantan (28 Aug 2021)

News and Press Release
AFFECTED AREA/S

Kutai Kartanegara

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :
• High rainfall in Kab. Kutai Kartanegara and high tides caused flooding on Saturday, August 28, 2021, Pkl. 08.00 WITA

Location :
• Kec. Marangkayu
• Kec. Samboja

Fatalities :
• Kec. Marangkayu: 600 families affected
• Kec. Samboja: still in data collection

Material Losses:
• Kec. Marangkayu : 455 houses submerged
• District. Samboja: still in data collection
• The Samarinda-Bontang road cannot be crossed by vehicles
• Flood depth 100 cm

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kutai Kartanegara reviews the location, conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
• For the time being, the evacuation process has not been carried out because the affected people are still staying in their respective homes.

Latest Condition:
• current conditions have begun to recede
• Last water level 20-50 CM

Source :
BPBD Kab. Kutai Kartanegara

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

