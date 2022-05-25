Indonesia, Flooding in Kutai Kartanegara Regency (East Kalimantan) (24 May 2022)

Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 24 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000601-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Tue, 24 May 2022 21:40:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kutai Kartanegara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Kutai Kartanegara, Prov. East Kalimantan

• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall that occurred on Tuesday, May 24, 2022,

Location :

- Kec. Kembang Janggut

- Ds. Kelekat

Impacts:

• 862 families / 2,794 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There is no

2. Education

• 4 educational facilities affected

3. Health

• 1 unit of affected health facility

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There is no

5. Search and Rescue

• There is no

6. Logistics

• Provide basic food assistance to affected victims

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 360 housing units affected

• 1 places of worship

• 4 social service units affected

• Flood depth 10 - 80 cm

8. Economy

• There is no

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any yet

10. Public Communication

• Uninterrupted public communication

11. Security

• TNI - POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kutai Kartanegara coordinates with relevant agencies to conduct a quick review

Elements involved:

• BPBD Kab. Kutai Kartanegara, TNI, POLRI, Kutai Kartanegara Social Service, Village Apparatus

Urgent needs :

• LPG gas cylinder

• Ready-to-serve logistics

• Blanket

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood gradually recedes

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Kutai Kartanegara

