Indonesia, Flooding in Kutai Kartanegara Regency (East Kalimantan) (24 May 2022)

Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 24 May 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000601-IDN | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Tue, 24 May 2022 21:40:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kutai Kartanegara
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Kutai Kartanegara, Prov. East Kalimantan
• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall that occurred on Tuesday, May 24, 2022,
Location :
- Kec. Kembang Janggut
- Ds. Kelekat
Impacts:
• 862 families / 2,794 people affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There is no
2. Education
• 4 educational facilities affected
3. Health
• 1 unit of affected health facility
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There is no
5. Search and Rescue
• There is no
6. Logistics
• Provide basic food assistance to affected victims
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 360 housing units affected
• 1 places of worship
• 4 social service units affected
• Flood depth 10 - 80 cm
8. Economy
• There is no
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any yet
10. Public Communication
• Uninterrupted public communication
11. Security
• TNI - POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kutai Kartanegara coordinates with relevant agencies to conduct a quick review
Elements involved:
• BPBD Kab. Kutai Kartanegara, TNI, POLRI, Kutai Kartanegara Social Service, Village Apparatus
Urgent needs :
• LPG gas cylinder
• Ready-to-serve logistics
• Blanket
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood gradually recedes
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Kutai Kartanegara
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
