Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Kudus Regency, Central Java Province (14:00 Feb 2 2021)

Chronology:
Rain with high intensity and long duration on Tuesday, 2 February 2021 at 14.00 WIB

Location:

  • Kec. Kaliwungu

  • Ds. Setrokalangan

  • Ds. Banget

  • Ds. Gamong

  • Ds. Blimbing Kidul

  • Ds. Kedungdowo

  • Kec. Jati

  • Ds. Jati Wetan

  • Ds. Jati Kulon Kencing

  • Ds. Pasruhan Lor

  • Kec. Mejobo

  • Ds. Kesambi

  • Ds. Mejobo

  • Ds. Golantepus

  • Ds. Payaman

  • Ds. Gulang

  • Ds. Hadiwarno dan

  • Ds.Tenggeles

Fatalities:
Kec. Kaliwungu

  • 1,028 families / 4,110 people affected

Kec. Teak

  • 846 families / 3,384 people affected

  • 700 families / 1,200 isolated people (in Ds. Pasuruhan Lor)

Kec. Mejobo

  • 1,978 people affected

Material losses:

  • 3,244 housing units affected (data collection)

  • 2,500 meters of affected village roads

Effort :

  • Carry out area monitoring

  • Coordination with Forkopimcam

  • Assessment

  • Emergency transportation measures

  • Evacuate sick people

  • Establishment of Public Kitchen Tent (DU)

  • Establishing a joint DU at the intersection of Kedungdowo Village (Al Islam Mosque yard)

  • Preparation of the Evacuation Post

  • Location of evacuation posts:

  • Kedungdowo Village Hall Hall

  • Banget Village Hall Hall

  • Aula Kec. Kaliwungu

  • Together with Forkopimcam Jati, continue to monitor areas in disaster-prone areas

  • Elevation of the embankment in the urine

  • Doing Bhakti Penanggulan work with sacks on the banks of the river (Hadiwarno and Mejobo) as well as cleaning the mud from the river runoff with local residents

Latest condition:

  • Currently in some points the water recedes between 10 - 15 CM

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Kudus Regency, Central Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 4552
Affected Persons: 10672

Damages

Damaged houses: 3244Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 2500 meter of road

News Source Link

https://bnpb.go.id/berita/sebanyak-10-672-jiwa-terdampak-banjir-di-kabup...

