Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Kudus Regency, Central Java Province (14:00 Feb 2 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Rain with high intensity and long duration on Tuesday, 2 February 2021 at 14.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Kaliwungu
Ds. Setrokalangan
Ds. Banget
Ds. Gamong
Ds. Blimbing Kidul
Ds. Kedungdowo
Kec. Jati
Ds. Jati Wetan
Ds. Jati Kulon Kencing
Ds. Pasruhan Lor
Kec. Mejobo
Ds. Kesambi
Ds. Mejobo
Ds. Golantepus
Ds. Payaman
Ds. Gulang
Ds. Hadiwarno dan
Ds.Tenggeles
Fatalities:
Kec. Kaliwungu
- 1,028 families / 4,110 people affected
Kec. Teak
846 families / 3,384 people affected
700 families / 1,200 isolated people (in Ds. Pasuruhan Lor)
Kec. Mejobo
- 1,978 people affected
Material losses:
3,244 housing units affected (data collection)
2,500 meters of affected village roads
Effort :
Carry out area monitoring
Coordination with Forkopimcam
Assessment
Emergency transportation measures
Evacuate sick people
Establishment of Public Kitchen Tent (DU)
Establishing a joint DU at the intersection of Kedungdowo Village (Al Islam Mosque yard)
Preparation of the Evacuation Post
Location of evacuation posts:
Kedungdowo Village Hall Hall
Banget Village Hall Hall
Aula Kec. Kaliwungu
Together with Forkopimcam Jati, continue to monitor areas in disaster-prone areas
Elevation of the embankment in the urine
Doing Bhakti Penanggulan work with sacks on the banks of the river (Hadiwarno and Mejobo) as well as cleaning the mud from the river runoff with local residents
Latest condition:
- Currently in some points the water recedes between 10 - 15 CM
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Kudus Regency, Central Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 4552
Affected Persons: 10672
Damages
Damaged houses: 3244Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 2500 meter of road
News Source Link
https://bnpb.go.id/berita/sebanyak-10-672-jiwa-terdampak-banjir-di-kabup...