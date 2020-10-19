Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Kotawaringin Barat Regency, Central Kalimantan (23:00 Oct 16 2020)
Description
Floods in the District. Kotawaringin Barat, Prov. Central Kalimantan
Chronology:
- Due to high intensity rain that occurred on Friday, 16 October 2020 at 23.00 WIB
Update: Sunday, 18 October 2020 at Pkl. 11.00 WIB
Location:
Regency. West Kotawaringin
Kec. North Arut
Ds. Dau River
Ds. Sambi
Ds. Sukarami
Ds. Gandis
Ex. Transport
Fatalities :
34 families affected in Ds. Sambi
25 families took refuge at the Sambi BPD
Material Disadvantages:
34 housing units affected in Ds. Sambi
Access roads affected by flooding
The port area in Ds. Sukarami was inundated by water
TMA 30 - 130 cm
Effort :
- BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Barat collects data and coordinates with related OPDs, TNI, Polri, village officials, and the community regarding flood disaster management and distribution of logistical assistance.
Urgent needs :
- Fulfillment of clean water, food, clothing and health needs.
Advanced Condition:
BPBD Kota Waringin Barat has advised the public to remain vigilant considering the high rainfall.
Cloudy weather, today Sunday, 18 October 2020 Pkl. 11.00 WIB
Source:
- Mrs. Veyo BPBD Kab. West Kotawaringin
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Kotawaringin Barat Regency, Central Kalimantan
Casualties
Affected Families: 34
Affected Persons: 170
Displaced Persons: 125
Damages
Damaged houses: 34Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): access roads affected by floods