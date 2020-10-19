Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Kotawaringin Barat Regency, Central Kalimantan (23:00 Oct 16 2020)

Floods in the District. Kotawaringin Barat, Prov. Central Kalimantan

Chronology:

  • Due to high intensity rain that occurred on Friday, 16 October 2020 at 23.00 WIB

Update: Sunday, 18 October 2020 at Pkl. 11.00 WIB

Location:

Regency. West Kotawaringin

Kec. North Arut

Ds. Dau River

Ds. Sambi

Ds. Sukarami

Ds. Gandis

Ex. Transport

Fatalities :

  • 34 families affected in Ds. Sambi

  • 25 families took refuge at the Sambi BPD

Material Disadvantages:

  • 34 housing units affected in Ds. Sambi

  • Access roads affected by flooding

  • The port area in Ds. Sukarami was inundated by water

  • TMA 30 - 130 cm

Effort :

  • BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Barat collects data and coordinates with related OPDs, TNI, Polri, village officials, and the community regarding flood disaster management and distribution of logistical assistance.

Urgent needs :

  • Fulfillment of clean water, food, clothing and health needs.

Advanced Condition:

  • BPBD Kota Waringin Barat has advised the public to remain vigilant considering the high rainfall.

  • Cloudy weather, today Sunday, 18 October 2020 Pkl. 11.00 WIB

Source:

  • Mrs. Veyo BPBD Kab. West Kotawaringin

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Kotawaringin Barat Regency, Central Kalimantan

Affected Families: 34

Affected Persons: 170

Displaced Persons: 125

Damaged houses: 34Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): access roads affected by floods

