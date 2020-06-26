Indonesia, Flooding in Kotawaringin Barat Regency, Central Kalimantan (22:51 Jun 25 2020)

Description

Flooding in West Kotawaringin Regency, Central Kalimantan Province

Occasion: Monday 22 June 2020, 12.00 WIB

Update: Thursday June 25, 2020, 22.51 WIB

Location

Central Kalimantan Province

West Kotawaringin Regency

North Arut Kec

Fatalities

136 HHs were affected

MAteril Loss

136 houses are submerged

village road access has been cut off due to flooding

TMA 20-100 cm

Chronological

Due to rain with high intensity and the overflow of Arut river

Effort

TRC BPBD of West Kotawaringin Regency conducted a rapid assessment and

coordinate with related agencies

Current Conditions

Kerabu village area experienced a slight decrease in water discharge due to floods that inundated settlements and roads, but for the other Village areas and Kelurahan Pumpang it was still in constant condition

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Kotawaringin Barat Regency

Casualties

Affected Families: 136

Affected Persons: 680

Damages

Damaged houses: 136

News Source Link

https://twitter.com/BNPB_Indonesia/status/1276319220653940736/photo/1