Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Kotawaringin Barat Regency, Central Kalimantan (22:51 Jun 25 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Flooding in West Kotawaringin Regency, Central Kalimantan Province
Occasion: Monday 22 June 2020, 12.00 WIB
Update: Thursday June 25, 2020, 22.51 WIB

Location
Central Kalimantan Province
West Kotawaringin Regency
North Arut Kec

Fatalities
136 HHs were affected

MAteril Loss
136 houses are submerged
village road access has been cut off due to flooding
TMA 20-100 cm

Chronological
Due to rain with high intensity and the overflow of Arut river

Effort
TRC BPBD of West Kotawaringin Regency conducted a rapid assessment and
coordinate with related agencies

Current Conditions
Kerabu village area experienced a slight decrease in water discharge due to floods that inundated settlements and roads, but for the other Village areas and Kelurahan Pumpang it was still in constant condition

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Kotawaringin Barat Regency

Casualties

Affected Families: 136

Affected Persons: 680

Damages

Damaged houses: 136

News Source Link

https://twitter.com/BNPB_Indonesia/status/1276319220653940736/photo/1

Related Content