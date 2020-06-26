Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Kotawaringin Barat Regency, Central Kalimantan (22:51 Jun 25 2020)
Description
Flooding in West Kotawaringin Regency, Central Kalimantan Province
Occasion: Monday 22 June 2020, 12.00 WIB
Update: Thursday June 25, 2020, 22.51 WIB
Location
Central Kalimantan Province
West Kotawaringin Regency
North Arut Kec
Fatalities
136 HHs were affected
MAteril Loss
136 houses are submerged
village road access has been cut off due to flooding
TMA 20-100 cm
Chronological
Due to rain with high intensity and the overflow of Arut river
Effort
TRC BPBD of West Kotawaringin Regency conducted a rapid assessment and
coordinate with related agencies
Current Conditions
Kerabu village area experienced a slight decrease in water discharge due to floods that inundated settlements and roads, but for the other Village areas and Kelurahan Pumpang it was still in constant condition
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Kotawaringin Barat Regency
Casualties
Affected Families: 136
Affected Persons: 680
Damages
Damaged houses: 136
News Source Link
https://twitter.com/BNPB_Indonesia/status/1276319220653940736/photo/1