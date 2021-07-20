Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Kolaka Regency, Southeast Sulawesi (18 Jul 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kolaka
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Kolaka, Prov. Southeast Sulawesi
Chronology :
• Rain with moderate to heavy intensity that flushed the district. Watubangga and caused the overflow of the Peoho River and the malfunctioning of the drainage channel so that it inundated residents' housing on Sunday, July 18 2021, 09.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Watubangga
• Ds. Watubangga
Fatalities :
• ± 103 HHs affected
Material Losses:
• 103 housing units affected
• Flood depth 50 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kolaka went to the location and coordinated with local officials and collected data.
• The Kelurahan together with the BPBD draws water due to the non-functioning drainage channel.
Up-to-date Condition:
• The Department of Social Affairs has provided basic food assistance to the affected victims.
• The water has started to recede
Source : BPBD Kab. Kolaka
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
