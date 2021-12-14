Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Klungkung Regency (Bali) (13 Dec 2021)
Bali, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 13 Dec 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001108-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 13 Dec 2021 03:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Klungkung
DESCRIPTION
Flash Flood in Kab. Klungkung, Prov. Bali
Update : Monday, December 13, 2021, Pkl. 22.40 WIB
Chronology :
• Triggered by high intensity rain and the collapse of the embankment in Ds. Sakti and Ds. Lembongan On Monday, December 13, 2021, Pkl. 03.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Nusa Penida
• Ds. Sauna
• Ds. Batununggul
• Ds. Kutampi Kaler
• Ds. Ped
• Ds. Sakti
• Ds. Lembongan
Impacts:
• Data Collection
Damages
• ± 100 houses (data collection)
• 2 embankments
• Road access at some points is damaged
• Flood depth 50 - 200 cm
• 1 unit SD Tiga Ped submerged
• 1 unit SD Dua Batuunggul
• 1 unit SMP Satu Nusa Penida
• 1 unit SMP Dua Nusa Penida
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Klungkung conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
• BPBD Kab. Klungkung unloads Beko heavy equipment
• BPBD Kab. Klungkung together with relevant agencies and the community opened access roads that were covered by banjir bandang materials
Up-to-date Condition:
• The weather is cloudy, there are several inundation points with a TMA of ± 50 cm
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Klungkung
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops