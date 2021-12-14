Indonesia, Flooding in Klungkung Regency (Bali) (13 Dec 2021)

Bali, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 13 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001108-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 13 Dec 2021 03:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Klungkung

DESCRIPTION

Flash Flood in Kab. Klungkung, Prov. Bali

Update : Monday, December 13, 2021, Pkl. 22.40 WIB

Chronology :

• Triggered by high intensity rain and the collapse of the embankment in Ds. Sakti and Ds. Lembongan On Monday, December 13, 2021, Pkl. 03.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Nusa Penida

• Ds. Sauna

• Ds. Batununggul

• Ds. Kutampi Kaler

• Ds. Ped

• Ds. Sakti

• Ds. Lembongan

Impacts:

• Data Collection

Damages

• ± 100 houses (data collection)

• 2 embankments

• Road access at some points is damaged

• Flood depth 50 - 200 cm

• 1 unit SD Tiga Ped submerged

• 1 unit SD Dua Batuunggul

• 1 unit SMP Satu Nusa Penida

• 1 unit SMP Dua Nusa Penida

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Klungkung conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

• BPBD Kab. Klungkung unloads Beko heavy equipment

• BPBD Kab. Klungkung together with relevant agencies and the community opened access roads that were covered by banjir bandang materials

Up-to-date Condition:

• The weather is cloudy, there are several inundation points with a TMA of ± 50 cm

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Klungkung

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

