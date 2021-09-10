Indonesia, Flooding in Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan (7 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ketapang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Ketapang, Prov. West Kalimantan

Chronology :

• Due to high intensity rain causing the Pawan river to overflow on Tuesday, 07 September 2021, Pkl. 08:30 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Muara Pawan

- Ds. Ulak Medang

- Ds. Tanjung Pasar

- Ds. Mayak

Impacts:

• 861 families/2,749 people affected

Material Losses:

• 84 housing units

• 3 public facilities

• Flood depth ± 13 - 130 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Ketapang reviews the location and coordinates with related agencies to collect data

• BPBD gives an appeal to the community to always be vigilant

Up-to-date Condition:

• Flooding has started to recede

Source :

Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Ketapang

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

