Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan (7 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Ketapang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Ketapang, Prov. West Kalimantan
Chronology :
• Due to high intensity rain causing the Pawan river to overflow on Tuesday, 07 September 2021, Pkl. 08:30 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Muara Pawan
- Ds. Ulak Medang
- Ds. Tanjung Pasar
- Ds. Mayak
Impacts:
• 861 families/2,749 people affected
Material Losses:
• 84 housing units
• 3 public facilities
• Flood depth ± 13 - 130 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Ketapang reviews the location and coordinates with related agencies to collect data
• BPBD gives an appeal to the community to always be vigilant
Up-to-date Condition:
• Flooding has started to recede
Source :
Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Ketapang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bn