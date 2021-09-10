Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan (7 Sep 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ketapang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Ketapang, Prov. West Kalimantan

Chronology :
• Due to high intensity rain causing the Pawan river to overflow on Tuesday, 07 September 2021, Pkl. 08:30 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Muara Pawan
- Ds. Ulak Medang
- Ds. Tanjung Pasar
- Ds. Mayak

Impacts:
• 861 families/2,749 people affected

Material Losses:
• 84 housing units
• 3 public facilities
• Flood depth ± 13 - 130 cm

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Ketapang reviews the location and coordinates with related agencies to collect data
• BPBD gives an appeal to the community to always be vigilant

Up-to-date Condition:
• Flooding has started to recede

Source :
Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Ketapang

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bn

Related Content