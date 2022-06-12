Indonesia, Flooding in Ketapang Regency (West Kalimantan) (6 Jun 2022)

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 06 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000649-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Mon, 06 Jun 2022 15:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Ketapang
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall
Location: Kec. Sungai Laur, Ds. Lanjut Mekarsari, Ds. Bengaras, and Ds. Sukaramai
Human
Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 288
Affected Family: 80
Internally Displaced People: null
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null
Houses
Affected Houses: 80
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null
Infrastructures
Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null
Public Facilities
Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Placesè null
Other: null
Damage General
null
Cost
Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null
Agricultural
Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null