Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Ketapang Regency (West Kalimantan) (6 Jun 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 06 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000649-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 06 Jun 2022 15:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ketapang

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall

Location: Kec. Sungai Laur, Ds. Lanjut Mekarsari, Ds. Bengaras, and Ds. Sukaramai

Human

Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 288
Affected Family: 80
Internally Displaced People: null
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 80
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Placesè null
Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null

Related Content