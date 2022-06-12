Indonesia, Flooding in Ketapang Regency (West Kalimantan) (6 Jun 2022)

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 06 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000649-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 06 Jun 2022 15:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ketapang

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall

Location: Kec. Sungai Laur, Ds. Lanjut Mekarsari, Ds. Bengaras, and Ds. Sukaramai

Human

Dead: null

Missing: null

Injured: null

Affected Persons: 288

Affected Family: 80

Internally Displaced People: null

Refugees: null

Evacuation Centre (in country): null

Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 80

Damage Partial: null

Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null

Number of Roads: null

Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null

Health: null

Governmnent Offices: null

Settlements: null

Worship Placesè null

Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)

Cost of Damages: null

Cost of Damages (USD): null

Cost of Assistance: null

Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null

Other Crops (Ha): null

Fishpond (Ha): null

Livestock: null