Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan (31 Oct 2021)
Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000894-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 02 Nov 2021 12:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Ketapang
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
high intensity of rain on Sunday, October 31, 2021 Pkl. 16.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Nanga Tayap
Ds. Simpang tiga semelangaan
Ds. Pangkalan Teluk
Ds. Sungai Kelik
Ds. Nanga Tayap
Ds. Tanjung Medan
Kec. Sandai
Ds. Sandai Kiri
Ds. Istana
Ds. Jago Bersatu
Ds. Pantai Patah
Ds. Muara Jejak
Kec.Muar Pawan.
Ds.Ulak Medang
Ds. Mayak
Ds.Tanjung pura
Damages:
• 911 families/2,889 persons (data collection)
Material Losses:
• 911 housing units affected (data collection)
• Flood depth 20-50 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Ketapang went to the scene of the incident to conduct a quick review and coordinate with related agencies
Latest Condition: Monday, 01/11/2021, 16:10 WIB
• The weather is currently cloudy and the flood is now gradually receding
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Ketapang
