Indonesia, Flooding in Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan (31 Oct 2021)

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000894-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 02 Nov 2021 12:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ketapang

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

high intensity of rain on Sunday, October 31, 2021 Pkl. 16.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Nanga Tayap

Ds. Simpang tiga semelangaan

Ds. Pangkalan Teluk

Ds. Sungai Kelik

Ds. Nanga Tayap

Ds. Tanjung Medan

Kec. Sandai

Ds. Sandai Kiri

Ds. Istana

Ds. Jago Bersatu

Ds. Pantai Patah

Ds. Muara Jejak

Kec.Muar Pawan.

Ds.Ulak Medang

Ds. Mayak

Ds.Tanjung pura

Damages:

• 911 families/2,889 persons (data collection)

Material Losses:

• 911 housing units affected (data collection)

• Flood depth 20-50 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Ketapang went to the scene of the incident to conduct a quick review and coordinate with related agencies

Latest Condition: Monday, 01/11/2021, 16:10 WIB

• The weather is currently cloudy and the flood is now gradually receding

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Ketapang

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

