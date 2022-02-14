Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Ketapang Regency (West Kalimantan) (12 Feb 2022)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 12 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000181-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 12 Feb 2022 01:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ketapang

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall

Location:
• Kec. Simpang Hulu
• Ds. Balai Pinang
• Ds. Kualan Hilir
• Ds. Kualan Tengah
• Ds. Semandang Kiri
• Ds. Semandang Hulu
• Ds. Botuh Bosi

Efforts: BPBD Ketapang Regency coordinate with related agencies to conduct assessments and data collection

Latest condition: Flooding start to receded

Related Content