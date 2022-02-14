Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Ketapang Regency (West Kalimantan) (12 Feb 2022)
Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 12 Feb 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000181-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sat, 12 Feb 2022 01:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Ketapang
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall
Location:
• Kec. Simpang Hulu
• Ds. Balai Pinang
• Ds. Kualan Hilir
• Ds. Kualan Tengah
• Ds. Semandang Kiri
• Ds. Semandang Hulu
• Ds. Botuh Bosi
Efforts: BPBD Ketapang Regency coordinate with related agencies to conduct assessments and data collection
Latest condition: Flooding start to receded